Liberty TripAdvisor: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) _ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $17 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 41 cents per share.

The travel website operator posted revenue of $151 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.04. A year ago, they were trading at $9.92.

