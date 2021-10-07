Levi Strauss, Meredith rise; Lamb Weston, Kellogg fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Costco Wholesale Corp., up $3.53 to 452.87.

The warehouse club operator reported encouraging September sales.

Twitter Inc., up $2.68 to $63.97.

The social media company is selling its MoPub business to AppLovin for just over $1 billion.

Levi Strauss & Co., up $2.05 to $26.29.

The jeans maker reported strong third-quarter profit and revenue.

Pfizer Inc., up 72 cents to $42.74.

The drug developer asked the U.S. government to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., down $4.14 to $58.20.

The frozen foods supplier’s fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Helen of Troy Ltd., up $12.83 to $230.87.

The maker of OXO kitchen ware and other consumer goods reported strong fiscal second-quarter financial results.

Meredith Corp., up $3.53 to $58.08.

Barry Diller’s IAC is buying the publisher of People, Southern Living and InStyle.

Kellogg Co., down $1.29 to $63.11.

Work has halted at all of the company's U.S. cereal plants as roughly 1,400 workers went on strike over pay and working conditions.