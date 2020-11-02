Legget & Platt: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) _ Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $104.8 million.

The Carthage, Missouri-based company said it had profit of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 80 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The engineered component manufacturer posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.27 billion.

Legget & Platt shares have fallen 15% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 2.5%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $43.41, a decrease of 15% in the last 12 months.

