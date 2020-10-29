LeMaitre: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $7.5 million.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 37 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $36.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.2 million.

LeMaitre expects full-year earnings to be 94 cents to $1.04 per share.

LeMaitre shares have dropped 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $35.54, dropping slightly in the last 12 months.

