Lawsuit: Black couple alleges discrimination by Tyson Farms

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A Black couple working at Tyson Farms plant in North Carolina has filed a lawsuit that says a supervisor frequently used racial slurs against them, showed disdain for their Muslim faith and that the company refused to address the issue despite multiple requests.
Michelle and Adrian Switzer filed the lawsuit in Forsyth County Superior Court in April. Tyson Farms, with headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas, and 123 plants nationwide, replied in an email that a response could be expected within five business days.