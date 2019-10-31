Lantheus Holdings: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) _ Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $4.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 28 cents per share.

The diagnostic imaging company posted revenue of $85.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Lantheus Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from 27 cents to 30 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $89 million to $91 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Lantheus Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.13 per share, with revenue ranging from $347 million to $349 million.

Lantheus Holdings shares have risen 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 57% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LNTH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LNTH