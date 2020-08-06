Landmark Infrastructure: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) _ Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $18.6 million.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had net income of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 2 cents per share.

The property owner and manager posted revenue of $13.8 million in the period.

Landmark Infrastructure shares have decreased 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 35% in the last 12 months.

