Lakeland Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

OAK RIDGE, N.J. (AP) _ Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $14.4 million.

The Oak Ridge, New Jersey-based bank said it had earnings of 28 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $68.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $58.9 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $58.5 million.

Lakeland Bancorp shares have dropped 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 32% in the last 12 months.

