Lake Shore Bancorp: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (AP) _ Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (LSBK) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $731,000.

On a per-share basis, the Dunkirk, New York-based company said it had profit of 12 cents.

The holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank posted revenue of $6.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5.4 million.

Lake Shore Bancorp shares have fallen 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LSBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LSBK