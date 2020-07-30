Ladder Capital: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $4.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 12 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The commercial real estate mortgage origination and finance company posted revenue of $93 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $24.6 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $33.4 million.

Ladder Capital shares have fallen 57% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.71, a decline of 55% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LADR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LADR