La Jolla Pharmaceutical: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co. (LJPC) on Monday reported a loss of $11.8 million in its third quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $9.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $4.32. A year ago, they were trading at $6.86.

