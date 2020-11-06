LSB: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) on Thursday reported a loss of $29.9 million in its third quarter.

The Oklahoma City-based company said it had a loss of $1.06 per share.

The chemical maker posted revenue of $74 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.17. A year ago, they were trading at $4.40.

