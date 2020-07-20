https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/LCNB-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15421477.php
LCNB: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) _ LCNB Corp. (LCNB) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $5.1 million.
The Lebanon, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 39 cents per share.
The holding company for LCNB National Bank posted revenue of $19.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17.3 million, exceeding Street forecasts.
LCNB shares have decreased 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $14.50, a decline of 19% in the last 12 months.
