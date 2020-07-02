Korn/Ferry: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Korn/Ferry International (KFY) on Thursday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $802,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 60 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $449 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $440.5 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $436.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $104.9 million, or $1.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.93 billion.

Korn/Ferry shares have fallen 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 23% in the last 12 months.

