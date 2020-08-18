Kohl's: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) _ Kohl's Corp. (KSS) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $47 million.

On a per-share basis, the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 30 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 92 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $3.41 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.17 billion.

Kohl's shares have dropped 54% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen almost 5%. The stock has decreased 47% in the last 12 months.

