Knot Offshore: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ABERDEEN, Britain (AP) _ Knot Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $21.7 million.

The Aberdeen, Britain-based company said it had net income of 66 cents per share.

The tanker company that serves the energy industry posted revenue of $70.3 million in the period.

Knot Offshore shares have declined 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $12.70, a drop of 31% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KNOP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KNOP