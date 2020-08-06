Kennedy-Wilson: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) _ Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $39.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Beverly Hills, California-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The real estate investment and services company posted revenue of $106.9 million in the period.

Kennedy-Wilson shares have dropped 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 30% in the last 12 months.

