Karyopharm Therapeutics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) _ Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) on Monday reported a loss of $41.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 84 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $13.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.6 million.

Karyopharm Therapeutics shares have risen 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KPTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KPTI