John B. Sanfilippo: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) _ John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $11.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Elgin, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 98 cents.

The peanut and tree nut producer posted revenue of $216.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $39.5 million, or $3.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $876.2 million.

John B. Sanfilippo shares have increased 44% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $80.32, a climb of slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.

