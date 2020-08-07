Jernigan Capital: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) _ Jernigan Capital Inc. (JCAP) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $5.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The commercial real estate finance company posted revenue of $11.7 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.2 million.

Jernigan Capital shares have decreased nearly 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JCAP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JCAP