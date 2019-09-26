Jefferies: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) on Thursday reported profit of $49.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share.

The investment banking and capital markets company posted revenue of $856.8 million in the period.

Jefferies shares have risen 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.54, a decrease of 12% in the last 12 months.

