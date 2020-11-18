Jack In The Box: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $37.8 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of $1.64 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.61 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The burger chain posted revenue of $255.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $249.1 million.

Jack In The Box shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $86.58, an increase of 1.5% in the last 12 months.

