J.W. Mays: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) _ J.W. Mays Inc. (MAYS) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $585,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Brooklyn, New York-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents.
The commercial real estate leasing company posted revenue of $5.1 million in the period.
J.W. Mays shares have declined 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 33% in the last 12 months.
