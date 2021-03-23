Ionis, ViacomCBS fall; Tencent Music, BioLife rise

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

BioLife Solutions Inc., up $3.41 to $41.98.

The maker of products for the cell and gene therapy industry is buying low temperature freezer maker Stirling Ultracold.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $12.05 to $43.59.

The drug developer's Swiss partner, Roche, halted a key study of its potential Huntington's disease treatment.

Sierra Wireless Inc., down $2.07 to $15.25.

The wireless broadband modem maker was targeted in a ransomware attack and halted production.

ViacomCBS Inc., down $9.09 to $91.25.

The owner of Paramount Pictures, CBS Entertainment and Comedy Central announced a $3 billion stock offering.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group, up 92 cents to $31.79.

The Chinese online music platform expanded its licensing deal with Warner Music Group.

Chemours Co., down $1.89 to $25.03.

The chemical company is considering selling its mining solutions business.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., up $1.97 to $173.85.

The maker of Grand Theft Auto and other video games bought HookBang's Austin-based video game division.

eHealth Inc., down 45 cents to $67.64.

Activist investor Starboard Value plans to nominate four candidates to the internet-based health insurance marketplace's board of directors.