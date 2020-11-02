Intrepid Potash: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) on Monday reported a loss of $10.2 million in its third quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 78 cents per share.

The potash and fertilizer producer posted revenue of $38.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $30.3 million.

Intrepid Potash shares have declined 59% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $11.15, a decline of 64% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IPI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IPI