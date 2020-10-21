Interpublic: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Interpublic Group of Cos. (IPG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $279.7 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The marketing and advertising company posted revenue of $2.13 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.95 billion.

Interpublic shares have declined 22% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen roughly 7%. The stock has dropped 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IPG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IPG