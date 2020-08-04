Inspire: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) _ Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $23.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Golden Valley, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 88 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.08 per share.

The maker of devices for treating obstructive sleep apnea posted revenue of $12.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.7 million.

Inspire expects full-year revenue in the range of $88 million to $92 million.

Inspire shares have risen 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $101.69, an increase of 60% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INSP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INSP