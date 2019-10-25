Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Oct. 28

Fangdd Network Group - Shenzhen, China, 7 million shares, priced $13-$15, managed by Morgan Stanley/Citi. Proposed Nasdaq symbol DUO. Business: Chinese online real estate marketplace.

GFL Environmental - Vaughan, Canada, 87.6 million shares, priced $20-$24, managed by JP Morgan/BMO Capital Markets. Proposed NYSE symbol GFL. Business: Waste management firm.

LGL Systems Acquisition - Reno, Nevada, 12.5 million shares, priced at $10, managed by Jefferies/BTIG. Proposed Nasdaq symbol DFNSU. Business: Blank check company working with the defense industry.

Merida Merger I - New York, 10 million shares, priced at $10, managed by EarlyBirdCapital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol MCMJU. Business: Blank check company working with the cannabis industry.