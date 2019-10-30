Infinity: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $11.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $343,000 in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $1.02. A year ago, they were trading at $2.

