Indy 500 drivers find crypto craze fuels needed sponsorship DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer May 27, 2022 Updated: May 27, 2022 3:35 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Should he win one of auto racing’s crown jewel races, Conor Daly would gladly take the seven-figure payout awarded to the Indianapolis 500 champion and deposit traditional American cash straight in his bank.
Oh, and throw in some digital dollars, too.