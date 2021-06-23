Indictment: Tech firm official stole money, ran fraud scheme

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — The chief operating officer of a Philadelphia-based technology startup company orchestrated a long-running securities offering fraud while simultaneously embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the firm, according to federal prosecutors in New Jersey.

Joseph Geromini, 54, of Linwood, New Jersey, faces 10 counts of wire fraud and two counts of securities fraud in an indictment that was unsealed Wednesday. He was due to make his initial court appearance via video conference later in the day, and it wasn't known if he's retained an attorney.