Independent Contract Drilling: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Independent Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of $2.67. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.73 per share.

The provider of drilling services for oil and natural gas producers posted revenue of $10.2 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.43. A year ago, they were trading at $17.80.

