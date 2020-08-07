https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Independence-Holding-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15466075.php
Independence Holding: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Independence Holding Co. (IHC) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $421,000.
On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 3 cents.
The insurance company posted revenue of $107.3 million in the period.
Independence Holding shares have dropped 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 6% in the last 12 months.
