ImmunoGen: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) on Friday reported a loss of $22.4 million in its third quarter.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $18.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.6 million.

ImmunoGen expects full-year revenue in the range of $60 million to $65 million.

ImmunoGen shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 62% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IMGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IMGN