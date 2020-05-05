Illinois Tool Works: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

GLENVIEW, Ill. (AP) _ Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $566 million.

The Glenview, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.77 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.71 per share.

The equipment manufacturer for the transportation, power, food and construction industries posted revenue of $3.23 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.33 billion.

Illinois Tool Works shares have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined 12%. The stock has increased slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ITW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ITW