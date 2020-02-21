ITT: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) _ ITT Corp. (ITT) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $68.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the White Plains, New York-based company said it had net income of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 99 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The supplier of parts and services to a wide variety of industries posted revenue of $719.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $714.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $325.1 million, or $3.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.85 billion.

ITT expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.72 to $4.02 per share.

ITT shares have decreased roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 22% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ITT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ITT