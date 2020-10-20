IQVIA: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) _ IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $101 million.

The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.63 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.51 per share.

The clinical testing company posted revenue of $2.79 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.75 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, IQVIA expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.93 to $2.03.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.04 billion to $3.19 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

IQVIA expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.25 to $6.35 per share, with revenue ranging from $11.1 billion to $11.25 billion.

IQVIA shares have risen 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IQV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IQV