IHS Markit: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) _ IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $71.7 million.

The London-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 69 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The financial information services provider posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.

IHS Markit shares have declined slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 22% in the last 12 months.

