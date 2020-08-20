IFresh: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) _ IFresh Inc. (IFMK) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $3.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Long Island, New York-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share.

The wholesale and retail supermarket operator posted revenue of $21.5 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $1.04. A year ago, they were trading at $2.37.

