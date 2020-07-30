ICE: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $523 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.07 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The owner of the New York Stock Exchange and other stock markets posted revenue of $1.97 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.4 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.39 billion.

ICE shares have climbed nearly 2% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen nearly 1%. The stock has climbed almost 7% in the last 12 months.

