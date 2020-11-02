IAA: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WESTCHESTER, Ill. (AP) _ IAA, Inc. (IAA) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $52.8 million.

The Westchester, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $338 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $322.5 million.

IAA shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 48% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IAA