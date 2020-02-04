Hubbell: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) _ Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $101.9 million.

The Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.85 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.91 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.83 per share.

The electrical products manufacturer posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $400.9 million, or $7.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.59 billion.

Hubbell expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.50 to $8.80 per share.

Hubbell shares have dropped 1.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 32% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HUBB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HUBB