Stocks are closing higher on Wall Street Wednesday following the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s most recent policy meeting.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq all finished the day in the green after a choppy day of trading. Minutes from the two-day meeting last month show that Fed officials concluded higher interest rates could be needed to restrain what they saw as a worrying trend: consumers starting to anticipate higher inflation. Bond yields rose.