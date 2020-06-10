How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks ended a bumpy day mostly lower Wednesday despite assurances from the Federal Reserve that it would keep interest rates low through 2022 and would continue buying bonds to help markets function smoothly.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5%, extending its losses from a day earlier. Most sectors finished lower, but gains from several big technology companies helped push the Nasdaq above 10,000 for the first time.

Bond yields fell, a sign that investors remained cautious.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 dropped 17.04 points, or 0.5%, to 3,190.14.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 282.31 points, or 1%, to 26,989.99.

The Nasdaq composite gained 66.59 points, or 0.7%, to 10,020.35.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks lost 39.66 points, or 2.6%, to 1,467.39.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 3.79 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 120.99 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 206.26 points, or 2.1%

The Russell 2000 is down 39.76 points, or 2.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 40.64 points, 1.3%.

The Dow is down 1,548.45 points, or 5.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,047.74 points, or 11.7%

The Russell 2000 is down 201.08 points, or 12.1%.