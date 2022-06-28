How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 6/28/2022

Stocks slid on Wall Street Tuesday as the market remains gripped by uncertainty over pervasive inflation, rising interest rates and the potential for a recession.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq fell. The Conference Board reported that consumer confidence fell in June to its lowest level in more than a year, driven by concerns over inflation including rising prices for gas and food. Energy stocks rose along with the price of crude oil. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage rates, rose.