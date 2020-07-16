How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Wall Street drifted to a lower close Thursday after mixed reports on the economy highlighted its uncertain path, including one showing that layoffs continue at a stubbornly steady pace.

Travel-related stocks led the S&P 500 to its first loss in three days as cruise-ship operators, airlines and hotels gave up chunks of their big gains from a day earlier. Drops for Microsoft and other tech titans also weighed particularly heavily because they’re the largest stocks in the index. Treasury yields fell.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 10.99 points, or 0.3%, to 3,215.57.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 135.39 points, or 0.5%, to 26,734.71.

The Nasdaq Composite slid 76.66 points, or 0.7%, to 10,473.83.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks gave up 10.71 points, or 0.7%, to 1,467.56.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 30.53 points, or 1%.

The Dow is up 659.41 points, or 2.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 143.62 points, or 1.4%

The Russell 2000 is up 44.88 points, or 3.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 15.21 points, 0.5%.

The Dow is down 1,803.73 points, or 6.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,501.22 points, or 16.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 200.91 points, or 12%.