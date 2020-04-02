How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Energy companies led stocks broadly higher on Wall Street Thursday, giving the market its first gain in three days.

The price of crude oil jumped 25%, bouncing further off an 18-year low, after President Donald Trump said he expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to dial down their price war.

The rebound in oil, which was welcome news to a struggling U.S. energy sector, offset a report showing millions more Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week as businesses shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index rose 56.40 points, or 2.3%, to 2,526.90.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 469.93 points, or 2.2%, to 21,413.44.

The Nasdaq added 126.73 points, or 1.7%, to 7,487.31.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 13.81 points, or 1.3%, to 1,085.81.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 14.57 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is down 223.34 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is down 15.07 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 46.18 points, or 4.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 703.88 points, or 21.8%.

The Dow is down 7,125 points, or 25%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,485.29 points, or 16.6%

The Russell 2000 is down 582.66 points, or 34.9%.