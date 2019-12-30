How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Technology, communication services and health care companies led a broad slide in U.S. stocks Monday that erased some of the major indexes’ recent gains.

The pullback ended a two-day winning streak by the S&P 500. The benchmark index, which has risen five straight weeks, remains on track to end the year with its biggest gain since 2013.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 dropped 18.73 points, or 0.6%, to 3,221.29.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 183.12 points, or 0.6%, to 28,462.14.

The Nasdaq composite lost 60.62 points, or 0.7%, to 8,945.99.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks slid 4.88 points, or 0.3%, to 1,664.15.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 714.44 points, or 28.5%.

The Dow is up 5,314.68 points, or 22%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,310.72 points, or 34.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 315.59 points, or 23.4%.