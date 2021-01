Stocks sank again as a speculative frenzy over GameStop and a handful of other stocks ramps up worries over how much damage an online revolt against Wall Street bigwigs can do to the broader market. The S&P 500 fell 1.9%, giving the index its biggest weekly loss since October. GameStop soared nearly 70% Friday, continuing a saga that’s captivated and confused many on Wall Street and beyond.

