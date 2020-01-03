How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks fell broadly and oil prices surged Friday after a U.S. strike killed a top Iranian general in Iraq, raising tensions in the Middle East.

Technology, financial and health care stocks accounted for much of the selling, which ended a five-week winning streak for the S&P 500. The price of oil jumped 3.1%. Bond prices rose as investors sought safety, sending yields lower.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 dropped 23 points, or 0.7%, to 3,234.85.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 233.92 points, or 0.8%, to 28,634.88.

The Nasdaq lost 71.42 points, or 0.8%, to 9,020.77.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up 5.90 points, or 0.4%, to 1,660.87.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 5.17 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow dropped 10.38 points, or 0.04%.

The Nasdaq rose 14.15 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 lost 8.16 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 4.07 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is up 96.44 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 48.16 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 7.60 points, or 0.5%.